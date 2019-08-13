After Typhoon Lekima hit Linhai in Zhejiang province, residents began to rescue what belongings they could. Photo: Reuters
Dozens dead in eastern China as Typhoon Lekima carves destructive path
- Heavy rain across several provinces threatens further damage as rivers and reservoirs reach their limits
Flooding in Wenling city in Zhejiang province. Photo: Xinhua
Typhoon Lekima death toll rises to 32 in China as storm forces parts of Great Wall to close
- Heavy rain causes landslides and flooding, forcing more than a million people to leave their homes
- Storm moved north on Sunday to hit China’s ‘vegetable basket’ in Shandong province and caused rail services to be cancelled
