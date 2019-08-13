Channels

Taiwan is offering overseas tourists an opportunity to stay at the presidential office building in Taipei in a response to Beijing’s ban on solo mainland Chinese visitors. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Taiwan offers overseas tourists chance to win overnight stay at presidential offices in Taipei

  • President Tsai Ing-wen’s spokesman says offer is ‘first of its kind in the world’
  • Competition comes after Beijing bans visits to island by solo mainland tourists
Topic |   Taiwan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:45pm, 13 Aug, 2019

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen. Photo: Reuters
Explained

Explained: how Taiwan’s Pacific allies are being wooed by mainland China

  • A third of Taiwan’s remaining diplomatic allies will meet at the Pacific Islands Forum this week
  • While the question of allegiance divides the group, analysts say leaders are more likely to focus on issues that unite them, like climate change
Topic |   Taiwan
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin  

Updated: 12:24pm, 13 Aug, 2019

