People gather at the New Town Plaza shopping mall in Hong Kong’s Sha Tin district to demand an explanation after police entered the premises to clear protesters following an anti-extradition demonstration on July 14. Photo: Stanley Shin
Hong Kong malls in the middle between mainland outrage and local fears
- Violent scenes in shopping centres have led to bans on riot police entering, to the fury of online mainlanders
Topic | China Society
People gather at the New Town Plaza shopping mall in Hong Kong’s Sha Tin district to demand an explanation after police entered the premises to clear protesters following an anti-extradition demonstration on July 14. Photo: Stanley Shin
Chinese singer Lay Zhang has cancelled its concert in Hong Kong this Saturday over security concerns. Photo: Weibo
Chinese pop star Lay Zhang Yixing calls off Hong Kong concert over security fears
- Studio says it could not ensure the safety of fans at venue near city’s airport, scene of days of anti-government protests
Topic | China Society
Chinese singer Lay Zhang has cancelled its concert in Hong Kong this Saturday over security concerns. Photo: Weibo