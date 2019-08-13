Channels

A Chinese internet user’s claim that a Starbucks barista in Hong Kong wrote a pro-democracy slogan on his friend’s drinks order has provoked online outrage on the mainland. Photo: Weibo
Society

Hong Kong pro-democracy protest message sparks online storm in a Starbucks coffee cup

  • American chain’s China branch flooded with complaints after barista serves slogan on mainlander’s order in troubled city
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 9:17pm, 13 Aug, 2019

People gather at the New Town Plaza shopping mall in Hong Kong’s Sha Tin district to demand an explanation after police entered the premises to clear protesters following an anti-extradition demonstration on July 14. Photo: Stanley Shin
Society

Hong Kong malls in the middle between mainland outrage and local fears

  • Violent scenes in shopping centres have led to bans on riot police entering, to the fury of online mainlanders
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 8:47pm, 13 Aug, 2019

