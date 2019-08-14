Villagers are evacuated from Zouping, in Shandong, on Monday. Tencent Video has apologised for sending a message saying nearly everyone in the province had been killed in the typhoon. Photo: Xinhua
Tencent Video sorry for message that Typhoon Lekima nearly wiped out population of Chinese province Shandong
- China’s biggest video-streaming platform sent a push notification to subscribers that said almost everyone in the region had died
- Company apologises for any harm caused, saying the error was the result of ‘editorial mistakes’ and it would conduct a review of its work practices
After Typhoon Lekima hit Linhai in Zhejiang province, residents began to rescue what belongings they could. Photo: Reuters
