SCMP
Villagers are evacuated from Zouping, in Shandong, on Monday. Tencent Video has apologised for sending a message saying nearly everyone in the province had been killed in the typhoon. Photo: Xinhua
Society

Tencent Video sorry for message that Typhoon Lekima nearly wiped out population of Chinese province Shandong

  • China’s biggest video-streaming platform sent a push notification to subscribers that said almost everyone in the region had died
  • Company apologises for any harm caused, saying the error was the result of ‘editorial mistakes’ and it would conduct a review of its work practices
Topic |   China Society
Ann Cao

Ann Cao  

Updated: 8:00am, 14 Aug, 2019

After Typhoon Lekima hit Linhai in Zhejiang province, residents began to rescue what belongings they could. Photo: Reuters
Society

Dozens dead in eastern China as Typhoon Lekima carves destructive path

  • Heavy rain across several provinces threatens further damage as rivers and reservoirs reach their limits
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 7:00am, 13 Aug, 2019

After Typhoon Lekima hit Linhai in Zhejiang province, residents began to rescue what belongings they could. Photo: Reuters
