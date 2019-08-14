People walk past a Swarovski store in Beijing on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Swarovski becomes latest luxury brand to apologise to China for calling Hong Kong separate country on website
- Move comes after apologies by Versace, Coach and Givenchy over labelling of Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau
- Jewellery company also loses support of brand ambassador, Chinese actress Jiang Shuying
