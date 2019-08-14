Channels

A man and a child sit in front of a Versace advertisement in Shanghai in February 2008. Photo: AP
Society

China’s online army shows foreign brands who’s in charge

  • Companies from Versace to Calvin Klein have been forced to apologise after being slammed by Chinese internet users for identifying Hong Kong as a country
  • Chinese buyers account for at least a third of current luxury sales and two-thirds of the industry’s growth
Topic |   Luxury in China
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 6:52am, 14 Aug, 2019

A man and a child sit in front of a Versace advertisement in Shanghai in February 2008. Photo: AP
People walk past a Swarovski store in Beijing on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Society

Swarovski becomes latest luxury brand to apologise to China for calling Hong Kong separate country on website

  • Move comes after apologies by Versace, Coach and Givenchy over labelling of Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau
  • Jewellery company also loses support of brand ambassador, Chinese actress Jiang Shuying
Topic |   Luxury in China
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:47am, 14 Aug, 2019

People walk past a Swarovski store in Beijing on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
