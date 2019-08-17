Channels

Daliushu, Beijing’s last ghost market, opens at 9pm every Tuesday and closes before dawn the next day. Photo: Tom Wang
Society

Former glory haunts Beijing’s last ghost market

  • The last surviving night market in China’s capital is still a place for bargains, despite changing shopping habits
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 10:46pm, 17 Aug, 2019

Daliushu, Beijing’s last ghost market, opens at 9pm every Tuesday and closes before dawn the next day. Photo: Tom Wang
Changan Jie seen from the Park Hyatt Beijing hotel. Photo: Simon Song
Books

Long Peace Street: Jonathan Chatwin walks 30km through Beijing and its past

  • The writer digs through the city’s 3,000-year history on a trek down Changan Jie, or Long Peace Street
  • Starting in Shougang, in the west, he passes sites of historical and cultural importance
Topic |   Books and Literature
Mike Cormack

Mike Cormack  

Updated: 12:05pm, 15 Aug, 2019

Changan Jie seen from the Park Hyatt Beijing hotel. Photo: Simon Song
