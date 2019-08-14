Hong Kong police fire tear gas at anti-government protesters, in scenes that have become increasingly regular. Photo: Felix Wong
Fewer mainland Chinese tour groups visiting Hong Kong since protests, survey says
- Poll of operators shows large decrease in tour group numbers – although number of mainland visitors rose overall in June
- It comes amid signs that the city’s tourism industry is being hit by ongoing unrest
Topic | China Society
Hong Kong police fire tear gas at anti-government protesters, in scenes that have become increasingly regular. Photo: Felix Wong
All departing flights were cancelled at Hong Kong airport from 4pm on Monday afternoon. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests take toll on city’s tourism workers as earnings slump 74 per cent on average over past two months
- Number of tours also fell 74 per cent on average, affecting an estimated 99 per cent of workers in the industry, according to survey
- Trade unions say impact is even more severe than deadly 2003 Sars outbreak
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
All departing flights were cancelled at Hong Kong airport from 4pm on Monday afternoon. Photo: Sam Tsang