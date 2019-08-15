The woman was involved in a hour-long standoff with hospital security and police. Photo: Weibo
Rolls-Royce driver apologises for blocking Beijing hospital’s emergency entrance in parking row
- Woman issues tearful apology for losing her temper and refusing to move when she was told to queue at another entrance
- Incident follows sacking of police chief after incident in which his Porsche-driving wife got into a row with another motorist
Topic | China Society
The woman was involved in a hour-long standoff with hospital security and police. Photo: Weibo