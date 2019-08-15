The anti-government protests in Hong Kong are making some students in mainland China look further afield, to universities in Australia, Singapore and Britain. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong unrest drives mainland Chinese students to overseas universities
- While some say they are not worried about violence, others are looking to Singapore and other study destinations
Topic | China Society
Global Times reporter Fu Guohao is taken to an ambulance by paramedics after being tied up by anti-government protesters at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday night. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong airport protest: how a terrifying night unfolded as demonstrators turned on mainland Chinese men and fought police
- Previously peaceful demonstrations at terminal descended into acrimony on fifth day as protesters tried to prevent passengers from reaching departure gates
- Two mainlanders accosted by protesters, beaten, bound and denied medical treatment before being ferried onto ambulances
Topic | Hong Kong protests
