The anti-government protests in Hong Kong are making some students in mainland China look further afield, to universities in Australia, Singapore and Britain. Photo: Sam Tsang
Society

Hong Kong unrest drives mainland Chinese students to overseas universities

  • While some say they are not worried about violence, others are looking to Singapore and other study destinations
Topic |   China Society
Ann Cao

Ann Cao  

Updated: 6:12pm, 15 Aug, 2019

The anti-government protests in Hong Kong are making some students in mainland China look further afield, to universities in Australia, Singapore and Britain. Photo: Sam Tsang
Global Times reporter Fu Guohao is taken to an ambulance by paramedics after being tied up by anti-government protesters at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday night. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong airport protest: how a terrifying night unfolded as demonstrators turned on mainland Chinese men and fought police

  • Previously peaceful demonstrations at terminal descended into acrimony on fifth day as protesters tried to prevent passengers from reaching departure gates
  • Two mainlanders accosted by protesters, beaten, bound and denied medical treatment before being ferried onto ambulances
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Danny Lee  

Victor Ting  

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 3:12pm, 15 Aug, 2019

Global Times reporter Fu Guohao is taken to an ambulance by paramedics after being tied up by anti-government protesters at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday night. Photo: Sam Tsang
