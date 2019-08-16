The instructor begins by beating the child on his hand. Photo: Weibo
Online fury after tutor beats child in class in China
- Instructor unleashes anger at boy when he fails to answer a maths question
A seven-year-old girl died in hospital in eastern China on Saturday after being admitted with severe bruising. Photo: Sohu
Child ‘beaten to death by mother over table manners’
- Woman detained in eastern China after allegedly inflicting fatal wounds on her daughter
