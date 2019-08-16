Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The instructor begins by beating the child on his hand. Photo: Weibo
Society

Online fury after tutor beats child in class in China

  • Instructor unleashes anger at boy when he fails to answer a maths question
Topic |   China Society
Ann Cao

Ann Cao  

Updated: 3:49pm, 16 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The instructor begins by beating the child on his hand. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
A seven-year-old girl died in hospital in eastern China on Saturday after being admitted with severe bruising. Photo: Sohu
Society

Child ‘beaten to death by mother over table manners’

  • Woman detained in eastern China after allegedly inflicting fatal wounds on her daughter
Topic |   China Society
Sue Ng

Sue Ng  

Updated: 4:56pm, 8 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A seven-year-old girl died in hospital in eastern China on Saturday after being admitted with severe bruising. Photo: Sohu
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.