The local authorities shut the two outlets and said they would pursue the matter “according to the law”. Photo: Weibo
Chinese restaurants shut after staff caught washing dishes in puddles
- Authorities in Shandong province said they acted after videos exposing the unhygienic practices circulated on social media
- Area had been hit by heavy rainfall after Typhoon Lekima hit earlier in the week
Topic | China Society
