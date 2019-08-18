School’s out? Not in China, where children are under pressure to take summer courses to get ahead
- Survey finds 90 per cent of primary and secondary pupils in Shenzhen are taking at least one course over the break
- Observers say it reflects parents’ anxiety over education system, while research shows extra classes risk worsening the gap between rich and poor
Dancing, piano and English are among the 11 courses Hanhan’s mother chose to fill her daughter’s summer time with, from early July to late August.
But Hanhan did not appreciate her mother’s efforts and said she found it tiring.
“I have to take one to two courses every day,” she told the website. “I have no time to relax. I don’t want to have a summer break because it’s even more tiring than going to school.”
Hanhan is one of thousands of Chinese children who have had to embrace various summer courses, whether they like it or not.
In Shenzhen, one of the four first-tier cities in China besides Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, a survey by state media found nearly 90 per cent of primary and middle school pupils were enrolled in at least one summer course.
Although art and sports were popular, courses that could supplement compulsory education like Chinese language, maths, English and physics were also mainstream choices, state news agency Xinhua reported last week.
About one in three enrolled students were taking more than three courses this summer, according to the report.
Some of the pupils see the courses as a way to get ahead. Zhang Hang, who will start middle school next month, said he was happy to take summer classes to help him prepare for his studies.
“I’ve already had time for fun for all of July. Now I want to learn something, so I picked maths and physics. And I’m glad my parents supported my decision,” Hang told Xinhua.
But for Primary Three pupil Yuan Yuan, it was not his decision. Yuan said he was forced to take Chinese and maths courses, which he was not interested in.
“If it was my choice, I’d ask to learn coding and Lego,” Yuan was quoted as saying.
Observers said China’s booming extracurricular tutoring market reflected the anxiety of parents placed under immense pressure by the education system, while research has shown it also risks increasing the gap between rich and poor in society.
“China’s compulsory education can’t provide students with a diversified or tailored study experience. Some students cannot follow the curriculum while others might find the school classes aren’t enough, which is why the various extracurricular courses are so welcomed nowadays,” Wu said.
According to official data, 9.4 million students took the gaokao in 2017, with 7 million of them admitted to colleges or universities. But the percentage of applicants who got a place at one of the country’s top universities varied from 9.48 per cent to 30.5 per cent among provinces, with the lowest rates in Henan and Shanxi provinces, at less than 10 per cent.
Yang Jian, who teaches at the Shenzhen Experimental Primary School, urged parents to put more effort into fostering happiness and confidence in their children rather than focusing only on their performance in exams.
“Smart parents need to be patient and have a longer vision about their child’s growth. Actually, a sense of happiness is more important than scholastic excellence,” Yang said.
Summer courses could also be contributing to the wealth gap, according to a study carried out by researchers in Baltimore cited in The Economist last week.
The report noted that many children forgot much of what they were taught the year before over the long summer break. Those from poorer families tended to be worst affected, while children from wealthier homes were more likely to attend summer courses.
“[Researchers found that] variations in summer [learning] loss might possibly account for two-thirds of the achievement gap between rich and poor children by the age of 14-15,” according to the report.
Chinese parents feel the strain as schools break for summer
- Competitive parents are cramming their children’s free time with study tours and extra classes
As children in China look forward to their six-week summer holiday, parents are finding themselves suffering from higher levels of stress and financial strain than they do during the rest of the school year.
“No freedom summer holiday” became a trending topic on Weibo, China’s Twitter, in May, as parents began spending much time and money planning their children’s holiday schedule. It was a similar tale last year, when “Having 30,000 yuan (US$4,350) monthly salary cannot afford the summer holiday” also went viral online.
Both trends reflect the anxiety and fear of parents that their children will lag behind other classmates during the summer break. To keep their offspring in study mode, parents try to fill the holiday – which typically begins in July and ends in September – with different classes and tours, at ever-increasing expense.
According to online media platform Sohu News, parents in cities such as Guangzhou, Shanghai and Beijing, are most willing to spend on their children’s education during the break.
“I feel much more pressure during the summer holiday than on normal school days since I need to arrange different activities for them [her children],” said Chan Lee, a 40-year-old Guangzhou mother of two primary schoolchildren.
“A study tour costs 35,000 yuan and there are also classes and tutorials which are necessary to apply for,” she said, explaining that, since schools did not assign much summer homework, she sent her children to holiday classes to better prepare them for the next academic year.
Sending children on overseas tours has also become an indispensable part of the break, with nearly everyone in Chan’s children’s class joining a summer study tour to experience an overseas educational environment, culture, and language through meeting people, visiting famous universities and sightseeing.
Chan said her 11-year-old son had benefited from an 11-day tour of Italy, which included museum trips and a requirement to submit drawings after their experiences.
“You could feel that he had changed a lot after the tour. He was more organised and confident when communicating with others, as he knew more and had more things to share,” she said.
Cheng Guowei, a representative of the East Meets West study tour centre based in Shanghai, said parents were concerned about their children’s education.
“Nearly 95 per cent of our participants are students, most of them are primary and middle school kids. Yet this market is also very competitive, as there are many similar centres and institutions targeting the parents,” he said.
The company has been organising study tours since 2017 and now provides trips to several Asian and English-speaking countries.
Cheng said money was a big concern for parents, with most applying for more affordable destinations like Japan or Singapore, rather than European countries. His cheapest Asian tours cost about 10,000 yuan for six to seven days, with trips to English-speaking countries like the United States and Canada priced from 20,000, excluding air fares.
The study tours were not about academic knowledge but broadening horizons, Cheng said.
“To be honest, in just two weeks what kind of knowledge can they learn? But kids, of course, like study tours, which must be better than staying at home doing homework or attending classes,” he said.
According to the Sohu News survey, when parents are not making travel plans for their children, they are applying for special interest classes and supplementary tutorials to fill in the spare hours of the summer holiday.
Wu, a mother from Beijing, said she had applied for swimming, piano and tennis lessons, as well as English and homework tutorials for her young son.
“Because we both need to work and there is no one to stay home and take care of him, he needs to join different activities to enrich himself during the long holiday,” Wu said.
In total, the classes have cost the family about 9,000 yuan per month, or one third of their income. “I think there must be some pressure on summer holiday expenses since we still have to pay the house debt … [but] the goal of the summer classes is to let him improve himself and have a brighter future,” she said.
Communist Party newspaperPeople’s Daily surveyed more than 60 families on a range of monthly incomes in Beijing to find out how much parents were spending on their children’s summer holidays.
More than 60 per cent of respondents said they planned to spend 6,000 to 10,000 yuan on activities during the two-month summer holiday and 70 per cent said they felt stressed out by the expenditure.
It is not only the financial outlay putting pressure on parents. There is also the competitive mindset, with all hoping their children will make it to the top at school and in society.
On Weibo, a post about “Fight over 7,000 yuan summer supplementary classes” became a hot trend and attracted more than 180 million comments in July, as parents rushed to secure places for their children in the most popular holiday classes.
According to state broadcaster CCTV, some of the most prestigious classes were full two months ahead of the break, as parents rushed to “fight over” places for their children because they wanted them to “overtake” their classmates.
A Shandong mother, surnamed Chen, told online media outlet Ifeng News she was applying for different interest classes and tutorials for her children to give them a better chance of getting into a preferred middle school, which had more than 8,000 applicants for its 720 places in 2019.
Another Beijing mother, surnamed Lin, spent about 50,000 yuan this summer applying for Chinese, English and mathematics tutorials, as well as piano, fitness and calligraphy classes for her 14-year-old daughter, in preparation for middle school.
“When she started primary school, I applied for different activities for her and increased them yearly. Since she is now moving to middle school, this summer holiday we have put most of her time into her main subjects – Chinese, English, mathematics. During the summer holiday, kids can have more time to concentrate on study, which can improve academic results.”
Yin Jianli, a writer who specialises in family and education issues, said it was unnecessary to arrange activities for children during the summer holidays.
“Parents are not helping their children, they are just doing it to reduce their own anxiety,” she said.
Many parents thought they could buy their children a better education, “but actually, a holiday should be a time for rest and play, not study”, she said.