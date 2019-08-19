Channels

Pro-China protesters surround the Tenth Church in Vancouver, where people were attending a prayer meeting for Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: Vancouver Christians for Peace, Love and Justice
Society

Canadian police escort worshippers as ‘bullying’ pro-China protesters surround church holding prayers for Hong Kong

  • Worshippers ‘would have felt unsafe to just walk out of the door’ without police protection, prayer organiser says
  • He describes the actions of the flag-waving crowd as bullying and intimidation
Topic |   Canada
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 12:25pm, 19 Aug, 2019


Pro-Hong Kong supporters hold signs during a rally at the Broadway-City Hall SkyTrain Station in Vancouver. Photo: AFP
China

Chinese embassy warns Canada to ‘immediately stop meddling’ in Hong Kong and China affairs

  • Statement from embassy in Ottawa follows joint statement from Canada and the European Union in defence of the ‘fundamental right of assembly’ in Hong Kong
Topic |   Anti-mainland China sentiments
Reuters

  

Updated: 6:43am, 19 Aug, 2019


