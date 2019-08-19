Pro-China protesters surround the Tenth Church in Vancouver, where people were attending a prayer meeting for Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: Vancouver Christians for Peace, Love and Justice
Canadian police escort worshippers as ‘bullying’ pro-China protesters surround church holding prayers for Hong Kong
- Worshippers ‘would have felt unsafe to just walk out of the door’ without police protection, prayer organiser says
- He describes the actions of the flag-waving crowd as bullying and intimidation
Pro-Hong Kong supporters hold signs during a rally at the Broadway-City Hall SkyTrain Station in Vancouver. Photo: AFP
