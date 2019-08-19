A 63-year-old man walked away from 15 days detention on an obscenity charge after doctors found he had high blood pressure. Photo: Weibo
High blood pressure gets sex pest out of jail in China
- Man ordered to serve 15 days in detention for trying to kiss a girl in a lift but sentence overturned on medical grounds
Topic | China Society
A 63-year-old man walked away from 15 days detention on an obscenity charge after doctors found he had high blood pressure. Photo: Weibo
The instructor begins by beating the child on his hand. Photo: Weibo
Online fury after tutor beats child in class in China
- Instructor unleashes anger at boy when he fails to answer a maths question
Topic | China Society
The instructor begins by beating the child on his hand. Photo: Weibo