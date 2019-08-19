One of the nearly 2.6 million surveillance cameras which have put Chongqing in southwestern China at the top of a list of the world’s most monitored cities. Photo: Shutterstock
Report finds cities in China most monitored in the world
- London and Atlanta only non-Chinese cities to make the top 10 ranked by number of surveillance cameras
- China on track to have one camera for every two people by 2020, report finds
Topic | China Society
Surveillance cameras are mounted on a post in Hangzhou, China, May 28, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Next time you go through a red light in China its growing facial recognition network may catch you out
- The facial recognition technology checks the faces of drivers and vehicle details against a database, helping to verify the identity of wrongdoers
Topic | Facial recognition
