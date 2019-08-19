Channels

Protesters attack a van that apparently tried to drive at them near a blocked road in Hong Kong last month. Chinese state media has ramped up its propaganda against demonstrators in the city. Photo: AP
Society

Chinese state broadcaster uses Holocaust poem to liken Hong Kong protesters to Nazis

  • CCTV tweets adapted version of ‘First They Came …’ claiming demonstrators ‘trampled freedom of the press’ and ‘seized and tortured the drivers’
  • Original, by German pastor Martin Niemoller, is about the moral cowardice of intellectuals who didn’t act to stop the persecution of minority groups
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 7:09pm, 19 Aug, 2019

Protesters attack a van that apparently tried to drive at them near a blocked road in Hong Kong last month. Chinese state media has ramped up its propaganda against demonstrators in the city. Photo: AP
High-profile media figures, such as CGTN’s Liu Xin, have been helping to push the official narrative. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

Hong Kong protests put Chinese state media’s drive to win over an international audience to the test

  • Official news organisations have been turning up the volume on the city’s pro-democracy demonstrations, but it remains to be seen how many people will listen
  • State media has spent billions of dollars trying to build its audience ‘for moments like these’ when it wants to counter the prevailing Western narrative
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 11:19am, 17 Aug, 2019

High-profile media figures, such as CGTN’s Liu Xin, have been helping to push the official narrative. Photo: Handout
