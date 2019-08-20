Channels

A Ferrari draped in Chinese flags drives past Hong Kong protesters and pro-China counterprotesters on Vancouver's Broadway on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Kevin Huang Yi Shuen
Society

‘Worst Fast and Furious movie ever’: convoys of Ferrari-driving pro-China patriots rev up protests in Vancouver and Toronto

  • Supercars draped in Chinese flags have become an unusual feature of pro-China demonstrations in Canada, home to thousands of Chinese millionaire migrants
  • Police in Vancouver spoke to drivers who honked their horns and revved their engines, in what a critic called a ‘power play’ of ‘conspicuous consumption’
Topic |   Canada
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 6:46am, 20 Aug, 2019

A Ferrari draped in Chinese flags drives past Hong Kong protesters and pro-China counterprotesters on Vancouver's Broadway on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Kevin Huang Yi Shuen
Pro-China protesters surround the Tenth Church in Vancouver, where people were attending a prayer meeting for Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: Vancouver Christians for Peace, Love and Justice
Society

Canadian police escort worshippers as ‘bullying’ pro-China protesters surround church holding prayers for Hong Kong

  • Worshippers ‘would have felt unsafe to just walk out of the door’ without police protection, prayer organiser says
  • He describes the actions of the flag-waving crowd as bullying and intimidation
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 3:17am, 20 Aug, 2019

Pro-China protesters surround the Tenth Church in Vancouver, where people were attending a prayer meeting for Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: Vancouver Christians for Peace, Love and Justice
