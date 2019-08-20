Chinese investors were fooled by a company that claimed the United Nations was relocating its headquarters from Manhattan to a new, much larger site in the city of Xian in northwestern China. Photo: Alamy
Investors fleeced in UN relocation scam to new home in China
- Company employee claimed to be ‘president’ of the United Nations, complete with official regalia
- 37 detained after three-month investigation, with 27 imprisoned on fraud charges
