Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese investors were fooled by a company that claimed the United Nations was relocating its headquarters from Manhattan to a new, much larger site in the city of Xian in northwestern China. Photo: Alamy
Society

Investors fleeced in UN relocation scam to new home in China

  • Company employee claimed to be ‘president’ of the United Nations, complete with official regalia
  • 37 detained after three-month investigation, with 27 imprisoned on fraud charges
Topic |   China Society
Ann Cao

Ann Cao  

Updated: 9:56pm, 20 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese investors were fooled by a company that claimed the United Nations was relocating its headquarters from Manhattan to a new, much larger site in the city of Xian in northwestern China. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.