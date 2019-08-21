Twitter and Facebook suspended accounts they alleged were part of a state-backed disinformation campaign. Photo: EPA-EFE
Twitter, Facebook move on Chinese accounts ‘part of much larger conversation on disinformation’
- Social media giants have been under pressure to stop proliferation of fake news and misinformation since US claims of Russian interference in 2016 poll
- The two platforms last year stepped up purges of suspicious accounts they claim are part of coordinated efforts by state-backed actors
Twitter has suspended hundreds of accounts originating in China for “deliberately and specifically attempting to sow political discord in Hong Kong”. Photo: AP
The ‘spammy network’ of Chinese Twitter accounts meant to ‘sow discord in Hong Kong’
- Two of the suspended accounts promoted themselves as news sources
- US company also says it won’t take advertising money from state media
