Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Twitter and Facebook suspended accounts they alleged were part of a state-backed disinformation campaign. Photo: EPA-EFE
Society

Twitter, Facebook move on Chinese accounts ‘part of much larger conversation on disinformation’

  • Social media giants have been under pressure to stop proliferation of fake news and misinformation since US claims of Russian interference in 2016 poll
  • The two platforms last year stepped up purges of suspicious accounts they claim are part of coordinated efforts by state-backed actors
Topic |   Twitter
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 12:00am, 21 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Twitter and Facebook suspended accounts they alleged were part of a state-backed disinformation campaign. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Twitter has suspended hundreds of accounts originating in China for “deliberately and specifically attempting to sow political discord in Hong Kong”. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

The ‘spammy network’ of Chinese Twitter accounts meant to ‘sow discord in Hong Kong’

  • Two of the suspended accounts promoted themselves as news sources
  • US company also says it won’t take advertising money from state media
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Sarah Zheng  

Simone McCarthy  

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 9:49pm, 20 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Twitter has suspended hundreds of accounts originating in China for “deliberately and specifically attempting to sow political discord in Hong Kong”. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.