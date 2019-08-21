Chinese gay rights campaigners feel denial of marriage equality is symptomatic of Beijing’s disregard. Photo: AFP
China’s parliament rules out allowing same-sex marriage
- Union of a man and a woman ‘suits our country’s national condition’, says spokesman
- Equality campaigner says gay rights are not a consideration for Chinese policymakers
Topic | Taiwan
Chinese gay rights campaigners feel denial of marriage equality is symptomatic of Beijing’s disregard. Photo: AFP
More than 1,000 gay Chinese and their families joined the cruise from Shenzhen to Da Nang and back. Photo: PFLAG China
Gay Chinese find a place to be themselves on ‘Rainbow Cruise’ to Vietnam
- Workshops, talks and advice on LGBT issues are on offer during five-day return journey from Shenzhen to Da Nang
- With more than 1,000 gay Chinese and their families on board the ship, it’s also a place for some to come out
Topic | China Society
More than 1,000 gay Chinese and their families joined the cruise from Shenzhen to Da Nang and back. Photo: PFLAG China