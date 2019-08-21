Channels

Chinese gay rights campaigners feel denial of marriage equality is symptomatic of Beijing’s disregard. Photo: AFP
Society

China’s parliament rules out allowing same-sex marriage

  • Union of a man and a woman ‘suits our country’s national condition’, says spokesman
  • Equality campaigner says gay rights are not a consideration for Chinese policymakers
Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:35pm, 21 Aug, 2019

More than 1,000 gay Chinese and their families joined the cruise from Shenzhen to Da Nang and back. Photo: PFLAG China
Society

Gay Chinese find a place to be themselves on ‘Rainbow Cruise’ to Vietnam

  • Workshops, talks and advice on LGBT issues are on offer during five-day return journey from Shenzhen to Da Nang
  • With more than 1,000 gay Chinese and their families on board the ship, it’s also a place for some to come out
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 10:40pm, 28 Jul, 2019

