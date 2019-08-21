Mainland journalist Chen Xiaoqian is confronted and questioned about her credentials by a group of her Hong Kong peers at a police press conference on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Guangdong Radio and Television journalist defends actions after refusing to show credentials at Hong Kong police press call
- Local reporters demand to know why she refused to show journalist pass and took pictures of them asking questions
- Guangdong journalist says she is just gathering news
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Mainland journalist Chen Xiaoqian is confronted and questioned about her credentials by a group of her Hong Kong peers at a police press conference on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong has seen months of anti-government protests stemming from a now-shelved extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Mainland Chinese backlash over ‘political decision’ by Twitter, Facebook amid US-China tensions
- Chinese take to social media to vent their anger over move to close accounts for allegedly spreading disinformation about Hong Kong protests
- One post reads that ‘it is outside the firewall where freedom of speech is suppressed’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong has seen months of anti-government protests stemming from a now-shelved extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang