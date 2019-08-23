Studies and polls suggest stress leading to hair loss is a big health concern in China. Photo: Alamy
Chinese teenager who lost her hair from stress of chasing grades sparks debate about pressure on young people
- Doctor who helped 13-year-old girl recover says demands on her to do well at school induced condition
- Weibo poll reveals that 68 per cent of participants had hair loss in school
Topic | China Society
