Cities across China are listening to the complaints of commuters and ordering owners of noisy mobile phones and music devices to turn them down and wear earphones. Photo: Shutterstock
Sssssh! Chinese city plans to ban loud music and videos on subway
- Kunming tests support for new rules that demand travellers wear earphones when using noisy electronic devices
Topic | China Society
An altercation between a young woman and an older male passenger over a subway train seat was recorded in Changsha, Hunan province in central China. Photo: Weibo
Woman threatened and pushed in China subway seat argument
- Fellow passenger records footage of dispute which starts when young woman refuses to give up her seat on crowded train
Topic | China Society
