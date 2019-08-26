Gao Fei was taken into custody on August 19 but it is not known if he has been formally arrested or charged. Photo: Ifeng.com
Detained Chinese internet celebrity ‘suspected of abducting minors and forcing them into prostitution’
- Gao Fei, 28, who has more than 4 million followers on video-sharing websites, had been wanted by police since March
- He has been held in custody for a week while the investigation continues
Topic | China Society
