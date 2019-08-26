Channels

Gao Fei was taken into custody on August 19 but it is not known if he has been formally arrested or charged. Photo: Ifeng.com
Detained Chinese internet celebrity ‘suspected of abducting minors and forcing them into prostitution’

  • Gao Fei, 28, who has more than 4 million followers on video-sharing websites, had been wanted by police since March
  • He has been held in custody for a week while the investigation continues
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 6:30pm, 26 Aug, 2019

Your Highness Qiaobiluo in one of the clips she posted (left) and during the notorious live streaming session last week (right). (Picture: Weibo/Douyu)
How Chinese live streamers transform themselves for fame and money

Seemingly young streamer in spotlight after she was exposed as a middle-aged woman

Abacus

Abacus  

Updated: 11:52am, 2 Aug, 2019

