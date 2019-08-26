A Chinese video blogger has apologised for cooking a rare mountain plant with his instant noodles. Photo: Weibo
Rare plant with noodles leaves bitter taste for Chinese video blogger
- Hunt for novelty takes wild food enthusiast up a mountain and into hot water with botanists
A blogger, his mother, and a friend with a camera pull the road accident stunt in Zhengzhou, Henan province, that was to end in detention and a fine for them all. Photo: Weibo
Road crash stunt lands Chinese ‘humour blogger’ and his mum behind bars
- Online celebrity stages collision with his mother to try and attract more followers on social media
