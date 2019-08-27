The Dongfang Zhixiu water park in eastern China has been shut down while an accident which left a child dead and three other people, including two children, injured is investigated. Photo: Weibo
Mystery power leak at Chinese water park kills boy, 11, injures woman and two children
- Two executives in police custody while cause of incident is investigated
Forty-four tourists were injured by a bigger-than-expected wave at a water amusement park in northeast China. Image: Youku
Chinese tourists injured after ‘tsunami pool’ malfunctions at water park
- Scores of swimmers at theme park near North Korean border were injured by a sudden tidal wave that operators say was caused by damaged electronic equipment
- Some of the 44 people injured suffered fractured ribs after problem with wave-generating machinery caused accident
