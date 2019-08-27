Channels

Sixty per cent of mainland Chinese children aged from three to 15 are receiving extra tutoring outside the classroom, according to a report. Photo: Handout
Society

Chinese parents say intense competition forces them to send children to after-school classes

  • More than 40 per cent of those surveyed in an online poll say they feel they have no other choice, while just a quarter think the extra tutoring is necessary
  • It reflects widespread anxiety over getting places at the top schools, according to researcher
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 8:00pm, 27 Aug, 2019

Thousands of Chinese children have had to embrace summer courses, whether they like it or not. Photo: EPA-EFE
Society

School’s out? Not in China, where children are under pressure to take summer courses to get ahead

  • Survey finds 90 per cent of primary and secondary pupils in Shenzhen are taking at least one course over the break
  • Observers say it reflects parents’ anxiety over education system, while research shows extra classes risk worsening the gap between rich and poor
Topic |   China education
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 11:37pm, 18 Aug, 2019

