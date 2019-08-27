Sixty per cent of mainland Chinese children aged from three to 15 are receiving extra tutoring outside the classroom, according to a report. Photo: Handout
Chinese parents say intense competition forces them to send children to after-school classes
- More than 40 per cent of those surveyed in an online poll say they feel they have no other choice, while just a quarter think the extra tutoring is necessary
- It reflects widespread anxiety over getting places at the top schools, according to researcher
Topic | China Society
Sixty per cent of mainland Chinese children aged from three to 15 are receiving extra tutoring outside the classroom, according to a report. Photo: Handout
Thousands of Chinese children have had to embrace summer courses, whether they like it or not. Photo: EPA-EFE
School’s out? Not in China, where children are under pressure to take summer courses to get ahead
- Survey finds 90 per cent of primary and secondary pupils in Shenzhen are taking at least one course over the break
- Observers say it reflects parents’ anxiety over education system, while research shows extra classes risk worsening the gap between rich and poor
Topic | China education
Thousands of Chinese children have had to embrace summer courses, whether they like it or not. Photo: EPA-EFE