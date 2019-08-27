Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The smoke was coming from the cargo compartment of the Airbus 330, according to a statement from the airport. Photo: Weibo
Society

Air China plane catches fire in Beijing as crew prepares to board passengers

  • Smoke engulfed front of aircraft that was soon to depart for a flight to Tokyo, damaging its roof. No injuries were reported
Topic |   Air China
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 9:12pm, 27 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The smoke was coming from the cargo compartment of the Airbus 330, according to a statement from the airport. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sleep disruption is an occupational hazard for frequent fliers, and chronic disruption increases the risks of diseases that lead to ageing. Photo: Alamy
Travel & Leisure

Frequent fliers at higher risk of diseases that lead to ageing – what they can do to lower the risk

  • Jet lag and regular sleep disruption increase stress and risk of diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure, doctor says, and then there’s the radiation
  • Frequent fliers should stay at a hotel with a gym, be disciplined about not napping on board, and take a sleeping pill if it helps. An IV drip could also help
Topic |   Travel news and advice
Kate Whitehead

Kate Whitehead  

Updated: 7:42pm, 27 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sleep disruption is an occupational hazard for frequent fliers, and chronic disruption increases the risks of diseases that lead to ageing. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.