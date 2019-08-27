The smoke was coming from the cargo compartment of the Airbus 330, according to a statement from the airport. Photo: Weibo
Air China plane catches fire in Beijing as crew prepares to board passengers
- Smoke engulfed front of aircraft that was soon to depart for a flight to Tokyo, damaging its roof. No injuries were reported
Sleep disruption is an occupational hazard for frequent fliers, and chronic disruption increases the risks of diseases that lead to ageing. Photo: Alamy
Frequent fliers at higher risk of diseases that lead to ageing – what they can do to lower the risk
- Jet lag and regular sleep disruption increase stress and risk of diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure, doctor says, and then there’s the radiation
- Frequent fliers should stay at a hotel with a gym, be disciplined about not napping on board, and take a sleeping pill if it helps. An IV drip could also help
