The rare licence plate on this luxury car blocking a hospital emergency access led to a police investigation and criminal detention for the owner and her former driver. Photo: Weibo
Chinese woman’s Rolls-Royce parking row uncovers string of crimes
- Luxury car owner who blocked hospital emergency access in criminal detention for identity papers scam
- Former driver conned her out of US$280,000
Topic | China Society
The rare licence plate on this luxury car blocking a hospital emergency access led to a police investigation and criminal detention for the owner and her former driver. Photo: Weibo
Prosecutors in Yunnan have brought a charge against a 26-year-old woman after a man died of a stab wound in Yongsheng. Photo: Alamy
A case of self defence? Chinese woman charged over fatal stabbing of intruder
- Prosecutors say accused’s actions were excessive, prompting online calls for her to be released
Topic | China Society
Prosecutors in Yunnan have brought a charge against a 26-year-old woman after a man died of a stab wound in Yongsheng. Photo: Alamy