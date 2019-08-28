Lay Zhang Yixing has spoken out in support of the Hong Kong police. Photo: Handout
Chinese K-pop star Lay Zhang Yixing’s mother says family has been harassed over his support for Hong Kong police
- Member of boy band Exo had previously posted messages expressing support for the city’s authorities
- Mother claims that family members have been ‘threatened’ and have their private details published online
K-pop star Lay Zhang Yixing has been in the headlines recently after dropping Samsung over a territory row and warning Calvin Klein to respect ‘one China’ policy.
