Lay Zhang Yixing has spoken out in support of the Hong Kong police. Photo: Handout
Society

Chinese K-pop star Lay Zhang Yixing’s mother says family has been harassed over his support for Hong Kong police

  • Member of boy band Exo had previously posted messages expressing support for the city’s authorities
  • Mother claims that family members have been ‘threatened’ and have their private details published online
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 5:14pm, 28 Aug, 2019

K-pop star Lay Zhang Yixing has been in the headlines recently after dropping Samsung over a territory row and warning Calvin Klein to respect ‘one China’ policy.
Adam Wright
Opinion

Opinion

Adam Wright

From Lay Zhang to Liu Wen – amid Hong Kong protests, China’s stars are being pushed to the front lines

  • As a summer of unrest grips Hong Kong, Chinese celebrities are scrambling to assure fans of their support for one China, writes Adam Wright
  • K-pop star Lay Zhang has made headlines for cancelling his Hong Kong show, threatening Calvin Klein and cutting ties with Samsung over the issue
Adam Wright  

Updated: 1:14pm, 15 Aug, 2019

