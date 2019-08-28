Five people, including a four-year-old boy, were killed and 31 others injured after a truck caught fire in a motorway tunnel in Zhejiang province. Photo: Miaopai
Four-year-old boy among five dead after tunnel truck fire in eastern China
- Investigators in Zhejiang say fire from tyres spread to truck’s load of leather goods
- Three children were airlifted from Linhai to Hangzhou for hospital treatment
The smoke was coming from the cargo compartment of the Airbus 330, according to a statement from the airport. Photo: Weibo
Air China plane catches fire in Beijing as crew prepares to board passengers
- Smoke engulfed front of aircraft that was soon to depart for a flight to Tokyo, damaging its roof. No injuries were reported
