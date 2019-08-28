Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Five people, including a four-year-old boy, were killed and 31 others injured after a truck caught fire in a motorway tunnel in Zhejiang province. Photo: Miaopai
Society

Four-year-old boy among five dead after tunnel truck fire in eastern China

  • Investigators in Zhejiang say fire from tyres spread to truck’s load of leather goods
  • Three children were airlifted from Linhai to Hangzhou for hospital treatment
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 5:10pm, 28 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Five people, including a four-year-old boy, were killed and 31 others injured after a truck caught fire in a motorway tunnel in Zhejiang province. Photo: Miaopai
READ FULL ARTICLE
The smoke was coming from the cargo compartment of the Airbus 330, according to a statement from the airport. Photo: Weibo
Society

Air China plane catches fire in Beijing as crew prepares to board passengers

  • Smoke engulfed front of aircraft that was soon to depart for a flight to Tokyo, damaging its roof. No injuries were reported
Topic |   Air China
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 11:35pm, 27 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The smoke was coming from the cargo compartment of the Airbus 330, according to a statement from the airport. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.