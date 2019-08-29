Pro-China protesters walk alongside the Montreal Pride parade on August 18, led by a man dressed in a fashion that mimics the typical Pride garb of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo: Free HK MTL
Montreal Pride expels gay Hong Kong marchers, blaming ‘threats by pro-Communists’ to sabotage parade
- Parade organisers tell Hong Kong marchers that police warned of attempts by their opponents to disrupt the parade – but Montreal police deny issuing the alert
- A lone Hong Kong gay rights activist was trailed by dozens of demonstrators who sang the Chinese anthem during moment of silence for victims of Aids and bigotry
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police and protesters clash in Tsuen Wan on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong protesters rotate tactics between radical and restrained, keeping city guessing
- Police fired gunshot and deploy one of the force’s water cannons – both were firsts after months of protest
- Many wonder which protest movement – the restrained or the radical – will show up at big march planned for Saturday
