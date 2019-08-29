Channels

Pro-China protesters walk alongside the Montreal Pride parade on August 18, led by a man dressed in a fashion that mimics the typical Pride garb of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo: Free HK MTL
Society

Montreal Pride expels gay Hong Kong marchers, blaming ‘threats by pro-Communists’ to sabotage parade

  • Parade organisers tell Hong Kong marchers that police warned of attempts by their opponents to disrupt the parade – but Montreal police deny issuing the alert
  • A lone Hong Kong gay rights activist was trailed by dozens of demonstrators who sang the Chinese anthem during moment of silence for victims of Aids and bigotry
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 4:33am, 29 Aug, 2019

Pro-China protesters walk alongside the Montreal Pride parade on August 18, led by a man dressed in a fashion that mimics the typical Pride garb of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo: Free HK MTL
Police and protesters clash in Tsuen Wan on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Hong Kong protesters rotate tactics between radical and restrained, keeping city guessing

  • Police fired gunshot and deploy one of the force’s water cannons – both were firsts after months of protest
  • Many wonder which protest movement – the restrained or the radical – will show up at big march planned for Saturday
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 3:43pm, 27 Aug, 2019

Police and protesters clash in Tsuen Wan on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
