The 350 metre Spring City 66 building in Kunming. Photo: Weibo
Fatal leap for China base jumper as parachute fails
- Less than a week after landmark building opens two thrill-seekers jump from its roof, but only one walks away
Cities across China are listening to the complaints of commuters and ordering owners of noisy mobile phones and music devices to turn them down and wear earphones. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese city plans to ban loud music and videos on subway
- Kunming tests support for new rules that demand travellers wear earphones when using noisy electronic devices
