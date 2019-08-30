Channels

A hotel in central China fell foul of the authorities after trying to sell off Karen Mok’s used sheets. Photo: Handout
Movenpick hotel apologises for putting Hong Kong singer Karen Mok’s dirty sheets up for sale

  • Five-star establishment in central China falls foul of authorities after trying to auction off bedlinen, towels used by ‘goddess’ that still had her ‘lingering warmth and smell’
  • Opening bid set at US$1,200 but hotel ends up being fined for social media stunt
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 2:18pm, 30 Aug, 2019

People walk past a Swarovski store in Beijing on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Swarovski becomes latest luxury brand to apologise to China for calling Hong Kong separate country on website

  • Move comes after apologies by Versace, Coach and Givenchy over labelling of Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau
  • Jewellery company also loses support of brand ambassador, Chinese actress Jiang Shuying
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:29pm, 14 Aug, 2019

