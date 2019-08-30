A warehouse building in Shenzhen was evacuated after it started swaying on Thursday afternoon. Photo: Weibo
First flats collapse, now warehouse wobble sends people fleeing in southern China
- Commercial building is in same Shenzhen street as residential block weakened by soil erosion
- Structural engineers fence off warehouse and inspect site
Topic | China Society
A warehouse building in Shenzhen was evacuated after it started swaying on Thursday afternoon. Photo: Weibo
A dirty yellow cloud spews into the air after a subway tunnel in Hangzhou city, Zhejiang province, collapsed, severing a gas main and damaging homes. Photo: Pear Video
Chinese residents flee as four-lane road caves in and gas main is severed by collapsing subway tunnel
- Hangzhou subway operator says water seeped into underground construction site
- Zhejiang’s capital was scene of subway collapse that claimed 21 workers’ lives in 2008
Topic | China Society
A dirty yellow cloud spews into the air after a subway tunnel in Hangzhou city, Zhejiang province, collapsed, severing a gas main and damaging homes. Photo: Pear Video