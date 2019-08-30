A Chinese climate change official has warned global economic uncertainty and the trade war with the US could make it difficult for China to meet its carbon emissions targets. Photo: Reuters
China carbon emission targets at risk from trade war with US
- Economic uncertainty makes shift away from fossil fuels harder to achieve, official warns
Chinese and US national flags at an international school in Beijing. US-China trade friction is hurting the outlook for American companies operating in China, according to the US-China Business Council member survey. Photo: AFP
US companies’ China optimism dips on trade tension, with more expecting revenue to fall this year, survey finds
- Twenty-six per cent said they expect revenue in the current year to decline, a record high in the 19-year history of the US-China Business Council survey
- More than 80 per cent – 8 per cent more than a year ago – said trade tensions affected their China business operations this year
