A Chinese climate change official has warned global economic uncertainty and the trade war with the US could make it difficult for China to meet its carbon emissions targets. Photo: Reuters
Society

China carbon emission targets at risk from trade war with US

  • Economic uncertainty makes shift away from fossil fuels harder to achieve, official warns
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:38pm, 30 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese and US national flags at an international school in Beijing. US-China trade friction is hurting the outlook for American companies operating in China, according to the US-China Business Council member survey. Photo: AFP
Politics

US companies’ China optimism dips on trade tension, with more expecting revenue to fall this year, survey finds

  • Twenty-six per cent said they expect revenue in the current year to decline, a record high in the 19-year history of the US-China Business Council survey
  • More than 80 per cent – 8 per cent more than a year ago – said trade tensions affected their China business operations this year
Topic |   US-China trade war
Meng Jing

Meng Jing  

Updated: 4:36am, 30 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

