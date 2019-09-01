Channels

Kazakh actress Reyizha Alimjan's fashion choices sparked a social media storm in China last month. Photo: Weibo
Society

Fashion freedom: why Chinese women’s clothing choices should be no one’s business but their own

  • When Kazakh actress Reyizha Alimjan arrived in Shanghai last month wearing jeans and a camisole it reignited a long-running debate over who gets a say on how Chinese women should dress
  • Fashion choices that would be regarded as unremarkable in Europe or North America are often seen as outrageous in the world’s most populous nation
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 7:30am, 1 Sep, 2019

Kazakh actress Reyizha Alimjan's fashion choices sparked a social media storm in China last month. Photo: Weibo
Atelier Intimo is among the Chinese lingerie brands sold at Xinlelu, a multibrand lingerie store in Shanghai. Its owner, Yilei Wu, says: “The most important thing for foreign brands that come to China is to understand Chinese ideas of ‘sexiness’.”
Fashion & Beauty

What’s sexy in China? Women buying lingerie spurn Victoria’s Secret for homegrown brands

  • Even as US intimate wear giant grows in China, women in leading cities such as Shanghai are rejecting its branding and buying more feminine Chinese lingerie
  • Local lingerie makers understand better what the sophisticated younger Chinese customer wants – comfort and a more unisex look – a store boss says
Topic |   Fashion
Jessica Rapp

Jessica Rapp  

Updated: 11:14am, 23 Aug, 2019

Atelier Intimo is among the Chinese lingerie brands sold at Xinlelu, a multibrand lingerie store in Shanghai. Its owner, Yilei Wu, says: “The most important thing for foreign brands that come to China is to understand Chinese ideas of ‘sexiness’.”
