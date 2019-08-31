Students hold a rally at the Chinese University of Hong Kong campus in Sha Tin on Wednesday ahead of a class boycott planned for Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Mainland Chinese students call for peers in Hong Kong to end protests and return to university
- ‘Come back – it’s time for school!’ is the message on social media ahead of start of academic year on Monday and a planned class boycott in city
- Comments are posted under article in official newspaper saying Hongkongers are welcome to study at mainland colleges
Topic | China education
Protesters filled Victoria Park and beyond at an authorised rally on August 18, and it is expected demonstrators will take to the streets again on Saturday despite police bans. Photo: Sam Tsang
Two Hong Kong lawmakers arrested for protest-related offences released on bail after being held by police overnight
- Status not known of third pro-democracy politician held following wave of arrests targeting several lawmakers and high-profile activists
- Chinese state media calls Friday’s arrests ‘good news’ with Hong Kong in throes of 13th straight weekend of protests
Topic | Hong Kong protests
