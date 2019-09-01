The ZAO app went viral on Chinese social media over the weekend. Photo: Sina
Chinese face-swapping app sparks privacy concerns soon after hugely popular release
- ZAO allows users to superimpose their faces on images of famous actors
- But a clause allowing developer to retain images and sell them to third parties is swiftly removed from user agreement after privacy concerns raised
Topic | Apps
Cameras that use facial recognition technology are becoming more common around the world, but are they a breach of our civil rights? Photo: Alamy
Big Brother or necessary surveillance – does facial recognition tech infringe on our privacy and civil rights?
- Police, governments and even shops around the world are keeping tabs on people through AI-assisted facial recognition systems
- In the United States the FBI has 30 million citizens on its facial recognition database, while China’s is said to contain almost the whole population
Topic | Artificial intelligence
