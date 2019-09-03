Liu Wen, an ambassador for Coach, said she would cut ties with the US brand after it “hurt the national feelings of the Chinese people” with a T-shirt that implied Hong Kong was a country. Photo: Simon Song
Stars, luxury brands and China’s perilous patriotic tightrope
- A few words on a T-shirt or misjudged meme in heightened political times can be enough to stir up the outrage of internet users and attract unwanted official attention
- Celebrities and brands are increasingly nailing their one-China colours to the mast to guard against a backlash
American brand Coach moves quickly to quell online fury in China over T-shirt listing Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan as separate entities. Photo: Weibo
One-China T-shirt row engulfs Coach and Disney, a day after Versace apology
- Luxury brand says it regrets listing Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan separately from China
- The brand’s ambassador in China, model Liu Wen, apologised and said she would end her collaboration with Coach
