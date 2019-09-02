Garic Kwok apologised for the Facebook posts. Photo: Weibo
Taipan mooncakes pulled from shelves in mainland China after founder’s son denounced for supporting Hong Kong protests
- Company’s signature mooncakes taken off sale after state media denounces Garic Kwok over Facebook posts that ‘ridiculed the government and police’
- Blacklisting comes at busiest time of year for mooncake makers and one mainland importer said it would take a big financial hit as a result
