Reports that China’s pig producers are interested in pilot and untested vaccines have prompted a warning that they could pose an even greater biosecurity risk. Photo: AFP
Society

China farmers warned to avoid illegal African swine fever vaccines

  • Agriculture ministry says no clinical trials have been approved for any pilot vaccines
  • Farmers urged to focus on prevention measures
Topic |   China Society
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:39pm, 2 Sep, 2019

Illustration by SCMP
Companies

A miserable Year of the Pig for China’s hogs is godsend for American farmers

  • Outlook for China’s hog farming sector is bleak, as the overall herd size is forecast to fall 20 per cent this year and a further 10 per cent next year
  • US pork exports to China doubled in the second quarter to 60,898 tonnes from a year earlier
Topic |   US-China trade war
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Updated: 11:58am, 17 Aug, 2019

Illustration by SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
