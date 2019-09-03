Police in Huaian, Jiangsu province, want to speak to a man who kicked a boy on Sunday after the child’s ball hit the passenger on his scooter. Photo: Weibo
Chinese police hunt scooter driver who kicked boy in stomach after passenger was hit with soccer ball
- Video shows scooter man’s lunge at boy after female passenger is struck by ball
- Victim said attacker warned: “Next time I see you, I will hit you again.”
