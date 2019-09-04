Channels

Beijing has announced plans for five nuclear waste reprocessing facilities, including the cooperation project with French firm Areva. Photo: Alamy
Society

China ‘actively promoting’ nuclear fuel processing plant with French Areva

  • Commercial negotiations nearly complete for project which led to street protests over location in 2016
  • Announcement made at briefing to launch China’s first white paper on nuclear safety
Topic |   Energy
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Updated: 6:15am, 4 Sep, 2019

The 10-metre prototype line, combining high-voltage electricity and liquefied natural gas. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
Science

China develops superconducting hybrid power line that could span the country

  • Prototype tested last month transports high-voltage power and liquefied natural gas side by side
  • It could cut the high cost and waste involved in sending energy from the far west to the east coast
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 9:45am, 29 Aug, 2019

