Vancouver’s Hong Kong protesters think they’re being watched. They’re right – but by whom?

  • Suspicion of surveillance is endemic among the protest movement in Vancouver, amid fears of retribution
Updated: 11:29pm, 3 Sep, 2019

Pro-China protesters surround the Tenth Church in Vancouver, where people were attending a prayer meeting for Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: Vancouver Christians for Peace, Love and Justice
Society

Canadian police escort worshippers as ‘bullying’ pro-China protesters surround church holding prayers for Hong Kong

  • Worshippers ‘would have felt unsafe to just walk out of the door’ without police protection, prayer organiser says
  • He describes the actions of the flag-waving crowd as bullying and intimidation
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Updated: 6:05pm, 20 Aug, 2019

Pro-China protesters surround the Tenth Church in Vancouver, where people were attending a prayer meeting for Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: Vancouver Christians for Peace, Love and Justice
