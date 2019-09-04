Channels

Fan Bingbing was awarded US$22,500 by a court in Beijing after winning a defamation suit against a social media user. Photo: EPA
Society

Chinese film star Fan Bingbing awarded US$22,500 over online slurs

  • Actress, who was ordered to pay US$129 million following tax evasion probe last year, wins case against social media user who accused her of engaging in ‘improper sexual relationships’
  • Social media posts ‘denigrated Fan Bingbing’s character and lowered her social status’, court says
Topic |   Fan Bingbing
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 4:00pm, 4 Sep, 2019

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing at the 71st Cannes Film Festival in May last year – two months before disappeared from the public eye. Photo: Reuters
Celebrity

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing: disappearance last year for tax evasion ‘has made me calm down’

Star of Hollywood blockbusters like Iron Man 3 was placed under house arrest for four months while being investigated for not paying US$34 million in taxes

Topic |   Fan Bingbing
Business Insider

Business Insider  

Updated: 5:26pm, 6 Aug, 2019

