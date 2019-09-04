Fan Bingbing was awarded US$22,500 by a court in Beijing after winning a defamation suit against a social media user. Photo: EPA
Chinese film star Fan Bingbing awarded US$22,500 over online slurs
- Actress, who was ordered to pay US$129 million following tax evasion probe last year, wins case against social media user who accused her of engaging in ‘improper sexual relationships’
- Social media posts ‘denigrated Fan Bingbing’s character and lowered her social status’, court says
