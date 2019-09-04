One victim of the alleged scams said she was told she could live for 400 years if she handed over her money. Photo: Thepaper.cn
Chinese police detain 100 over US$7 million ‘fortune-telling’ scam
- Suspects rounded up after people complain of being duped into making donations to support non-existent temples
- One woman says she handed over US$4,600 after being told that charitable gesture would help her live to be 400
Topic | China Society
One victim of the alleged scams said she was told she could live for 400 years if she handed over her money. Photo: Thepaper.cn