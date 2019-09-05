An importer for Taipan Bread and Cakes, the Hong Kong baker known for its “snowy” mooncakes, may have to destroy returned stock after a social media controversy. Photo: FACEBOOK
Chinese importer says entire stock of Taipan mooncakes will be destroyed after backlash against Hong Kong baker
- Manager of trading company says ‘huge amount’ of Taipan Bread and Cakes brand pastries were returned after mainland media storm over bakery director’s pro-protest Facebook posts
Topic | China Society
An importer for Taipan Bread and Cakes, the Hong Kong baker known for its “snowy” mooncakes, may have to destroy returned stock after a social media controversy. Photo: FACEBOOK
Mooncakes are a traditional gift during the Mid-Autumn Festival. Photo: Alamy
Hong Kong environmental group takes aim at mooncakes as Mid-Autumn Festival nears
- Local group estimates 2.9 million mooncakes will end up in landfills this year, up from 2.2 million in 2018
- Every day, 3,662 tonnes of food waste sent to local landfills, equal to the weight of 250 double-decker buses
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
Mooncakes are a traditional gift during the Mid-Autumn Festival. Photo: Alamy