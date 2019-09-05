Channels

An importer for Taipan Bread and Cakes, the Hong Kong baker known for its “snowy” mooncakes, may have to destroy returned stock after a social media controversy. Photo: FACEBOOK
Society

Chinese importer says entire stock of Taipan mooncakes will be destroyed after backlash against Hong Kong baker

  • Manager of trading company says ‘huge amount’ of Taipan Bread and Cakes brand pastries were returned after mainland media storm over bakery director’s pro-protest Facebook posts
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 5:39pm, 5 Sep, 2019

Mooncakes are a traditional gift during the Mid-Autumn Festival. Photo: Alamy
Health & Environment

Hong Kong environmental group takes aim at mooncakes as Mid-Autumn Festival nears

  • Local group estimates 2.9 million mooncakes will end up in landfills this year, up from 2.2 million in 2018
  • Every day, 3,662 tonnes of food waste sent to local landfills, equal to the weight of 250 double-decker buses
Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Updated: 9:43pm, 15 Aug, 2019

Mooncakes are a traditional gift during the Mid-Autumn Festival. Photo: Alamy
